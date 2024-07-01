The dojo is (almost) open for business again.

Cobra Kai will soon return to launch one-third of the sequel series’ sixth and final season. As a result, we might see more karate-fueled baby names emerge, although I still do not think that enough Hawks exist in this world, so get on it, people.

This season will premiere on July 18 with five episodes. More will land on November 28, and the final episodes will land in 2025, followed by the new The Karate Kid movie on May 30, 2025.

What does the trailer tell us? Apparently, Kreese manages to go international to evade being sent back to the slammer, although the irony is that, with Terry Silver’s schemes uncovered (and Stingray rescinding his allegations), Kreese would have been a free man soon anyway. Yet he couldn’t wait, and that jello was garbage. Additionally, Daniel-san and Johnny are trying to run their joint dojo to take the crew to the international competition, but these two dudes still cannot completely get over their decades-old beef, and the same goes for the newer beef between Tori and Samantha.

From the Part 1 synopsis: “With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai – the world championships of karate.”

The cast of Cobra Kai obviously includes Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, and Martin Kove. The up-and-comers include Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Dallas Dupree Young, and Griffin Santopietro. Don’t forget about Yuji Okumoto, who is inspiring those new baby names.

It’s poster time, and the first five Cobra Kai seasons are available on Netflix.