If you are a Cobra Kai watcher and are eagerly awaiting the “biggest and baddest” Season 6, then you probably noticed the announcement about a new The Karate Kid movie starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan. That’s quite a development, truly. As every faithful dojo attendee knows, Macchio has portrayed Daniel “Daniel-san” LaRusso since the 1984 film that ignited a generations-spanning franchise, including five seasons (so far) of Cobra Kai on Netflix. Whereas Jackie Chan portrayed kung-fu master Mr. Han, who was Miyagi-esque in 2010’s The Karate Kid reboot, but no one could ever replace Mr. Miyagi, embodied by the late and great Pat Morita.

Macchio and Chan will reprise their roles in a film from Sony Pictures that is set to premiere on December 13, 2024. That’s a quick turnaround, but this franchise seems to run a tight ship, and since Sony Pictures Entertainment produces Cobra Kai, a natural question is whether we will see any overlap there. This seems plausible, given that Cobra Kai is canon and has kept The Karate Kid fires burning for multiple generations, but will we see Hawk, Samantha, Miguel, Robby, Tori, or anyone else from the series make an appearance in the new film?

As of now, nothing has been confirmed on that note, but the film will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle (The End Of The F***ing World) and written by Rob Lieber (Peter Rabbit, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day). This will, of course, mean that new minds are bringing the franchise to life. It’s worth noting that Macchio has always defended the ways of Miyagi and has — as he detailed to us on multiple occasions — steadfastly refused to sign onto any project that isn’t faithful to the original trilogy’s vision. He also said nope to the 2010 reboot, but he clearly has faith in this new project, so it’s probably best to relax a bit and trust in Miyagi while waiting for the film.

First, here’s the joint Macchio/Chan announcement video:

With that said, Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg are not involved in this movie. In fall 2022 (and before Macchio and Chan were confirmed to star), Hurwitz admitted that the project was a mystery to him, too. “The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday,” Hurwitz tweeted. “But this one isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don’t know much about it, but wish it well.”

The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn't from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don't know much about it, but wish it well. #KarateKid #CobraKai https://t.co/pd2aYYAF0A — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) September 17, 2022

Obviously, plenty of Hollywood time has passed since then, and again, back when Hurwitz made that statement, Macchio wasn’t (publicly) involved yet. Yes, he’s the original The Karate Kid, but he is also very much Cobra Kai, too. So if he’s involved, perhaps, just maybe, will we see anyone else make an appearance? It’s difficult to imagine that Johnny Lawrence wouldn’t at least make a cameo, even though that is strictly wishful thinking.