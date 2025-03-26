Common Side Effects has a fantastic premise — what if there was a magic mushroom that could heal almost every injury and illness? — and a talented creative team. Adult Swim‘s darkly-funny, conspiracy-minded animated series from creators Joseph Bennett (Scavengers Reign) and Steve Hely (30 Rock) and executive producers Mike Judge (King of the Hill, Beavis and Butt-Head) and Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation, The Simpsons) lives up to high expectations of that pedigree: it’s one of the best new shows of 2025.
The 10-episode first season comes to an end this Sunday, March 30, but will there be a season 2 of Common Side Effects?
Is Common Side Effects Getting A Season 2?
“We pitched out a season 2 to Adult Swim the other day, and they seemed pretty excited about it,” Healy told the Television Academy. “I think they’re probably waiting to see how it does, but we would love to keep going.”
Hopefully the perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and strong word-of-mouth buzz is enough for another season of Common Side Effects. We need more Socrates!
Here’s more:
The half-hour series follows Marshall and Frances, two former high school lab partners who share a secret: Marshall has discovered the world’s greatest medicine, a mushroom that can heal almost anything. But getting it out into the world won’t be easy: the DEA, big pharma, and international businessmen are on the chase to stop them.
Common Side Effects is streaming now on Max.