Is ‘Common Side Effects’ Getting A Season 2?

Common Side Effects has a fantastic premise — what if there was a magic mushroom that could heal almost every injury and illness? — and a talented creative team. Adult Swim‘s darkly-funny, conspiracy-minded animated series from creators Joseph Bennett (Scavengers Reign) and Steve Hely (30 Rock) and executive producers Mike Judge (King of the Hill, Beavis and Butt-Head) and Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation, The Simpsons) lives up to high expectations of that pedigree: it’s one of the best new shows of 2025.

The 10-episode first season comes to an end this Sunday, March 30, but will there be a season 2 of Common Side Effects?