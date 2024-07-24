Conan O’Brien might not seem like the jealous type, but he is also somewhat of a chaotic wildcard, so you never know what you’ll get with him.

In the latest episode of Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend, the comedian was joined by Lisa Kudrow, whom he had dated from 1988 to 1993. Again, you never know what you’re gonna get with this guy!

Even though the exes remain friends, O’Brien admitted that at one point during their relationship, he was jealous of Kudrow’s Friends costar, Matthew Perry.

“You started doing that show and you called me up, and you were raving about Matthew and you were saying, ‘He’s so funny,’ and there was part of me that was jealous,” O’Brien told Kudrow. At first, O’Brien shrugged it off. “Like, I was, ‘Okay. I make you laugh pretty hard.’ And you were like, ‘No, you don’t understand. This guy’s really [funny].’” This is when his ego took a hit.

He added, “There was part of me that was like [jealous],” he said, but then admitted that once he saw Perry, he understood just how funny he was. “And then I was watching him and going, ‘Yep.’” Kudrow didn’t want to hurt her friend’s feelings, so she quickly confirmed that O’Brien is also “one of the funniest people I know,” but the pain was still there.

The two had been chatting about Friends , and Kudrow admitted that she had been watching more and more since Perry died last fall. “After Matthew died, I could start watching the show again because it wasn’t about me. It had to do with him for some reason.”

She admitted that, much like the rest of the world, she often gets sucked into Friends marathons. “There are marathons on, and I have spent, at times, since he died, all day long watching the show. Everyone is phenomenally hilarious to me,” she added. Hopefully that didn’t sting O’Brien too much. His episodes of The Simpsons are funny, too! That counts for something.

(Via EW)