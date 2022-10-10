Much like Jack Dawson, Constance Wu figures life’s a gift and she doesn’t intend on wasting it. So if she gets the opportunity to make a Titanic (emphasis on the first three letters) joke on Celebrity Jeopardy, she’s going to do it.

Heading into Final Jeopardy during Sunday’s episode of the game show’s primetime spinoff, Ike Barinholtz was leading with $37,200, followed by the Fresh Off the Boat star at $23,000 and NBA Countdown analyst Jalen Rose with $1,000. The category: Newspaper Headlines. The clue: “A New York Times headline about this disaster included ‘866 rescued’ and ‘noted names missing.'” The correct answer was “What is the Titanic,” which Wu knew. But instead of writing “Titanic,” she pronounced it “Tit-anic,” earning a bleep from the censors — and after wagering it all, a final total of zero.

“Oh my god. I meant Titanic,” Wu countered. “Some people call the Titanic the Tit. This is a well-known fact.” Sean Connery would be proud of her. According to Yahoo! Entertainment, “even though Wu didn’t get the final answer correct, her charity will receive a $30,000 donation from the show. She was playing for the Lotus Therapy Fund under the Asian Mental Health Collective.” Meanwhile, Barinholtz advances to the next round, along with Marvel star Simu Liu and comedian Iliza Shlesinger.

