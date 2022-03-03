Courteney Cox knows a lot about spooky things, since she has starred in every Scream movie since the series began in 1996 (not counting the notably boring MTV series). So, when she suspected her house was haunted, she knew what to do: Run! Get out of there! Fast!

The former Friends star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! and, naturally, the conversation progressed to talking about ghosts and hauntings, since Cox stars in the upcoming Starz horror-comedy series Shining Vale. The actress then admitted she had experienced a haunting before when she lived in Carole King’s old house.

“Carole King came over to my house and she said there had been a divorce that was really ugly, and there was a ghost in the house,” Cox told Kimmel. “And I was ‘Yeah, whatever.’ But other people who had stayed there with me — like, friends of mine — said they felt an encounter with a woman who was sitting on the edge of the bed.” Cox didn’t believe them and brushed it off. Red flag!

Still, for some reason, that wasn’t enough to get Cox to take the haunting seriously. The actress didn’t believe it until a delivery man stopped by one day. “I was at the house one day, not being a believer. And the doorbell rang. It was a UPS guy or something, and I opened the door and he said, ‘Do you know this house is haunted?’ And I go, ‘Yeah, why? Why do you think that?’ He goes, ‘Because there is someone standing behind you.'” That turned out to be the final straw, thankfully.

The Scream alum moved shortly after that encounter. She admitted, “I couldn’t sleep there alone ever again.” Kimmel, also a skeptic, joked that it was probably just the UPS guy who wanted to buy the house. Ghosts are real, everyone! They are real! Don’t mess with them!