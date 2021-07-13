Friends ran for 10 seasons with every cast member receiving Emmy nominations except for one. Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston both scored a handful of nominations and a win apiece, and the three male stars (Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer) all received at least one nod as well. That leaves only Courteney Cox, who was ignored over and over again through out the show’s run, and if you think she didn’t notice, well, she did. Cox recently told Howard Stern that, yes, it “definitely hurt my feelings” to be snubbed. The good news, though? That streak is over with this year’s nominations.

Sort-of, at least. The HBO Max “Friends: The Reunion” special, which counts Cox as an executive producer, received a nomination for the Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category. Better late than never, right? Cox was recognized, alongside the rest of her cast members and O.G. show creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane. So, it’s not officially an Emmy nomination for performance, but heck, Monica Geller deserves to her day in the sun. It’ll be the shiniest, most obsessively-scrubbed day ever. Variety laid it all out there with previous nomination counts:

During the NBC sitcom’s decade-long original run, the series nabbed 62 total Emmy nominations. Five of these were for Aniston, who was twice nominated in the supporting comedy actress category (in 2000 and 2001) before moving to the lead comedy actress category, in which she picked up noms from 2002 to 2004, winning in 2002. Kudrow scored a whopping six noms during the 10 years the show was on the air, all in the supporting comedy actress category, winning in 1998. LeBlanc was celebrated three times in the lead comedy actor category, getting nods in 2002, 2003 and 2004; Perry picked up a lead comedy actor nomination in 2002; and Schwimmer scored a supporting comedy actor nom in 1995.

“Friends: The Reunion” is up against some stiff competition, including “Bo Burnham: Inside,” “David Byrne’s American Utopia,” “8:46 – Dave Chappelle,” “Friends: The Reunion,” “Hamilton,” and “A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote.”

The Emmys will air on Sunday, September 19.

