After perfectly capturing the zeitgeist when he said, “I hate people individually, but I love mankind,” Larry David closed out the last season of Curb Your Enthusiasm by falling into a pool and pissing off national hero Alexander Vindman. It turns out that Larry wasn’t meant to leave the season alive.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Jeff Schaffer revealed that he thought the 11th season would be their last, and they planned the final shot accordingly.

“So Larry kept falling into that pool without the fence and banging his head [for the scene],” Schaffer said. “We actually have a shot after he’d fallen in, of the still pool with just the envelope floating in the middle, and maybe adding one bubble. . . We shot as if it was going to be the last one ever. I had to at least prepare for it.”

Fortunately, David, who jokes that he’s completely out of ideas by the end of every season, has some thoughts about a 12th and told Schaffer that he’s not ready to die. It also doesn’t mean that the series won’t end with Larry’s death, as Schaffer rejected the idea of always having a new death scene in the bag just in case.

What is in the bag for next season? More Young Larry! Rejoice. And maybe if we’re lucky, a reenactment of Larry screaming at “disgusting” lawyer Alan Dershowitz on Martha’s Vineyard.

