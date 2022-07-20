If Larry David has the chance to call Alan Dershowitz “disgusting,” he’ll take advantage of it. Last summer, the New York Post reported that the Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator and the lawyer who worked as part of the defense teams for Harvey Weinstein, Donald Trump, and Jeffrey Epstein got into a verbal dust-up in the multi-millionaires haven of Martha’s Vineyard. Here’s how the conversation went down:

Dershowitz: “We can still talk, Larry.” David: “No. No. We really can’t. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around [Trump Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo! It’s disgusting!” Dershowitz: “He’s my former student [at Harvard Law]. I greet all of my former students that way. I can’t greet my former students?” David: “It’s disgusting. Your whole enclave — it’s disgusting. You’re disgusting!”

Dershowitz was asked about the encounter in a recent profile with the New Yorker. He did not deny that he was called “disgusting.”

“He did, yeah,” Dersh said when asked if it’s true that he got chewed out by David. “What happened is — it’s interesting because I was having lunch with a very radical lawyer who loves me. I mean, he disagrees with me. We argue all the time… So I was having lunch with him and then a number of other people were there. Suddenly, Larry David walks in to buy some groceries. I say, ‘Hey. Hi, Larry,’ and he turns away, and he just walks away. I say, ‘Larry, can’t we at least talk?’ He said, ‘No. You’re disgusting.'”

The “Larry David exit” should replace the “Irish exit.” It’s more effective.

(Via the New Yorker)