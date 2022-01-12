Danny Trejo Book of Boba Fett
Badass Danny Trejo Showed Up In 'The Book Of Boba Fett,' And Star Wars Fans Are Freaking Loving It

WARNING: Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 below.

About halfway through the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett, longtime Star Wars fans were not only created with the return of a classic creature, the Rancor, but its handler was none other than cinematic badass and frequent Robert Rodriguez collaborator Danny Trejo. Now, to be clear, this is obviously not the same Rancor from Return of the Jedi, which was killed by Luke Skywalker in the film’s opening escape from Jabba the Hutt’s palace. No, this new Rancor is a much younger creature gifted to Boba Fett by Jabba’s twin cousins who are getting the heck out of Dodge. (Or so they claim.)

As for Trejo, his character appears to be a new addition to Star Wars lore as he’s simply credited as “Rancor Trainer.” However, he seems to have a much meatier part than the previous Rancor Keeper from Return of the Jedi, who didn’t really say much of anything except for breaking down in tears when Luke crushed his baby with a mechanical door. While introducing Boba Fett to the new Rancor, Trejo’s characters explained the creature’s surprising emotional depth, and more importantly, set the stage for Boba to ride the thing, which yes, sign us up for that.

In the meantime, Trejo is already trending on social media where Star Wars fans are absolutely loving his addition to The Book of Boba Fett, and the fact that he remains a welcomed presence in Rodriguez’s work. You can see some of the fan reactions below:

