WARNING: Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 below.

About halfway through the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett, longtime Star Wars fans were not only created with the return of a classic creature, the Rancor, but its handler was none other than cinematic badass and frequent Robert Rodriguez collaborator Danny Trejo. Now, to be clear, this is obviously not the same Rancor from Return of the Jedi, which was killed by Luke Skywalker in the film’s opening escape from Jabba the Hutt’s palace. No, this new Rancor is a much younger creature gifted to Boba Fett by Jabba’s twin cousins who are getting the heck out of Dodge. (Or so they claim.)

As for Trejo, his character appears to be a new addition to Star Wars lore as he’s simply credited as “Rancor Trainer.” However, he seems to have a much meatier part than the previous Rancor Keeper from Return of the Jedi, who didn’t really say much of anything except for breaking down in tears when Luke crushed his baby with a mechanical door. While introducing Boba Fett to the new Rancor, Trejo’s characters explained the creature’s surprising emotional depth, and more importantly, set the stage for Boba to ride the thing, which yes, sign us up for that.

In the meantime, Trejo is already trending on social media where Star Wars fans are absolutely loving his addition to The Book of Boba Fett, and the fact that he remains a welcomed presence in Rodriguez’s work. You can see some of the fan reactions below:

DANNY TREJO IN STAR WARS LETS GOOO pic.twitter.com/peFfuJRjam — shazil | RT pinned 📌 (@skywalkerZIARA) January 12, 2022

Boba gets a pet rancor and Danny Trejo?! I’d say that’s a win! #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/60oMVXIRJ0 — Asura Fett (@AsuraMike) January 12, 2022

I've been loving #TheBookOfBobaFett so far as a character study of my favorite ex-bounty hunter-turned-crime lord. But Chapter 3 elevated the stakes towards all-out warfare between the Syndicates, and I'm here for that as well! Also Danny Trejo is now in Star Wars? Fuck yeah! 😎 pic.twitter.com/gkhXKMoxXl — Jared Kozal 💛❤️💙🤍 (@jkozal) January 12, 2022

Danny Trejo and Star Wars is def. the peanut butter+chocolate experience. Maybe the closest we get to Machete in Space? pic.twitter.com/GXG41sinSp — W. Scott Poole (@monstersamerica) January 12, 2022

is it really a robert rodriguez production unless it has danny trejo lol pic.twitter.com/dZo012TXdr — cleo 🌟 tbobf spoilers (@koteseeker) January 12, 2022

#TheBookOfBobaFett

Was just watching Star Wars Book of Boba Fett sipping a cup of coffee when Danny Trejo (bless his Machete soul!) comes into the frame with a rancor!! Cup went flying out of my hands as I yelled,”Holy $hit!That’s Danny!That’s Danny!” Danny is in Star Wars, ppl! pic.twitter.com/qUsGEa0Di4 — Dreamy Rover (@DreamyRover) January 12, 2022

This week’s #BookofBobaFett : Tragedy strikes. Boba leads a biker gang. And Danny Trejo in Star Wars 😂 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fxqJokkoi9 — SentaiFive (戦隊ファイヴ) (@SentaiFive) January 12, 2022

Danny Trejo in Star Wars This is a win my friends #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/YDWnVZ716w — Sharlye🦀🧀 (@Sharlye42) January 12, 2022