Robert Rodriguez melted the minds of The Mandalorian fans once with the badass return of Boba Fett, and now, he’s back with another Star Wars treat of a much more adorable variety. In a new video posted bright and early on Christmas morning, Rodriguez can be seen jamming out with Baby Yoda on the set of “Episode 14: The Tragedy,” and the little guy is clearly into it as he bops and grooves to the music.

“Here’s a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it’s like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of #TheMandalorian,” Rodriguez tweeted.

You can see Rodriguez and Baby Yoda rocking out below:

Here’s a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it’s like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of #TheMandalorian #TheTragedy. Check out #DisneyGallery for more behind the scenes! pic.twitter.com/6ShINBxJAN — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) December 25, 2020

The guitar video is a longer outtake from Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which also dropped an hour-long special on the making of Season 2 on Christmas Day. As part of the special, Rodriguez walked fans through the creative process of finally delivering a Boba Fett action scene that fans have been waiting for for over 40 years. Rodriguez was determined to have Boba move differently than Mando, and be much more of a “barbarian” warrior. To prepare for the scene, Rodriguez filmed a concept video in his backyard using his sons and action figures, which The Mandalorian executive producer Dave Filoni absolutely loved. Via SyFy:

Upon showing his homemade demonstration to Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni, the latter allegedly said, “Wait a minute, were those just action figures I saw?” Rodriguez responded with, “Well, yeah, I didn’t have anything else on hand.” Filoni said, “No, you don’t understand, that makes it the coolest animatic ever.” The director’s first thought was: “These are my people!”

Clearly, Filoni and Lucasfilm liked what Rodriguez brought to the table because the Grindhouse director is officially attached to The Book of Boba Fett spinoff that arrives in December 2021.

