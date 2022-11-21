About midway through The Walking Dead series finale, I turned into the Leo pointing meme. To prevent a violent conflict among the living, as opposed to fighting the real enemy (zombies), Daryl Dixon gives a Rick Grimes-like speech. “What the hell you doing? We all deserve better than this. You built this place to be like the old world. That was the f*ckin’ problem,” he said. “We got one enemy. We ain’t the walking dead.”

Norman Reedus said the thing! But it took some convincing.

“I didn’t want to say it, I’ll be honest with you. I didn’t want to say it, and they kind of talked me into saying it,” he told Vanity Fair. “But if you remember way back when Rick says it, he was like, ‘We are not the walking dead,’ and he made such a big thing of it that I was like, ‘Well, I can’t make a big thing of it now because that’s what Andy did way back then.’ So I kind of just incorporated it into the dialogue, and I didn’t want to shout it from the rooftops, because that’s what he did.” Instead, Reedus “figure[d] out a way to just make it part of the sentence without making it a poster,” he added.

AMC may differ. There’s a 75 percent chance that you’ll be able to buy a “we ain’t the walking dead” poster at Hot Topic (are there Hot Topics in France?) by Black Friday.

