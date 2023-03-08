Dave tells the semi-real (and mostly exaggerated) story of Dave Burd, a young twentysomething who dives head-first into a rap career as Lil Dicky. Season one finds Dave rising to stardom with the help of his friends, while season two showcases his frustrations in the music industry. The series will return for a long-awaited third season this spring, so here is everything you need to know before belting out his hit Earth day anthem , “Earth.” Try that one at your next karaoke party.

While most networks are out there in the midwest trying to wrangle up some more cowboy dramas , FX is looking to keep up its roster of weirdly surreal shows now that Atlanta wrapped up. Luckily, fans don’t have to wait too long, as Dave will return next month after a nearly two years absence.

Cast

The third season will bring back Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky as a fictionalized version of himself, who is determined to continue his quest to become the world’s best rapper. He will be reunited with his hype man, GaTa, along with Andrew Santino, Christine Ko, and Travis “Taco” Bennett. Of course, it’s not a season of Dave without some memorable guest stars.

This season includes some A-list guest spots from Usher, Rock Ross, Demi Lovato, Don Cheadle, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Killer Mike, and Travis Barker.

Trailer

The teaser trailer for the next season of the FX series dropped this month, giving fans a first look at Mr. Lil and his various adventures, as he continues his search for love while on the road after his break-up with Ally in season one.

Plot

Season three will pick up where season two left off after Dave’s monumental VMA performance helped secure him as a rising star. Now, Lil Dicky and GaTa are getting ready to head out on the road to spread the word about Dave, which will no doubt cause even more misadventures. As per the official synopsis:

Dave is headlining his first-ever tour and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is – and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship. The half-hour comedy is based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd.

Release Date

The surreal series will return to FX on April 5th with a two-episode premiere, since that’s how things seem to work nowadays. Episodes will be released on Hulu the next morning. Seasons one and two are currently streaming on Hulu, so there is time to memorize your favorite Lil Dicky song beforehand.