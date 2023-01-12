‘Dave’ Season 3 Will Arrive This Spring Along With Documentaries About Tupac And J Dilla

Now that Atlanta has officially run its course, FX’s offerings for comedic rap-related television series are down to just Lil Dicky’s surrealist, semi-autobiographical Dave, which follows a fictionalized version of Dicky’s misadventures in the music industry. After renewing the show for a third season in February 2022, FX has announced its official return date: April 5.

This season will accompany the awkward rapper on his first tour as he looks for love, encounters more sticky racial situations, and sees tensions rise among his motley collection of weirdly loyal but increasingly independent friends.

Meanwhile, April will see even more hip-hop content make its premiere on FX. On April 7, the New York Times documentary about groundbreaking producer J Dilla will air, detailing the life and legacy of the Detroit legend. Known for his work with acts like A Tribe Called Quest, Busta Rhymes, Common, D’Angelo, Erykah Badu, and The Roots, as well as the pioneering trio Slum Village, Dilla changed the sound of hip-hop in the late ’90s and 2000s only to pass away from lupus at the age of 32. Since then, his influence has continued to reverberate — no pun intended — throughout hip-hop, influencing future generations of artists. This is a different documentary than the one being produced by Questlove titled for Dan Charnas’ book, Dilla Time.

Then, on April 21, Dear Mama, the five-part docuseries about Afeni Shakur, the mother of Tupac, will premiere with two episodes.