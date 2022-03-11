If Denzel Washington wasn’t one of the greatest living actors (a big “if,” I realize), he would still be able to make a solid living as a storyteller. I could listen to that guy read the proverbial phonebook. Or the actual phonebook if my name is in it. Only Denzel Washington could make the last name “Kurp” sound cool.

The two-time Oscar-winning actor was the special guest on the Desus & Mero season four premiere, and it’s an absolute delight. If you can set aside 23 minutes and 8 seconds during your lunch break today, I recommend clicking play on the video above. Topics covered include: the 2 train, pizza, The Tragedy of Macbeth (for which he’s up for Best Actor), how he prepares for his roles, if Best Buy still sells VCRs, Training Day, and what he’s learned after decades in the industry.

“One of the most important lessons in life that you should know is to remember to have an attitude of gratitude, of humility, understand where the gift comes from. “It’s not mine, it’s been given to me by the grace of God. Use what I have, use what you have, to help others,” he said.

It’s the kind of interview where you can fast forward to any point in the video, and be charmed with whatever Desus, Mero, and Denzel are talking about. Blessed.