Here Are Your Nominees For The 94th Annual Academy Awards

The 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 27th, and like last year, it’s everyone’s guess how this ceremony will work. For the third year in a row, there shall be no official host, so there will be no host-related controversy. No one wants the gig, man! Fortunately, there will be plenty of enthusiasm from Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross, who’s showed up and read nominations with more verve than anyone could reasonably expect at 5:15 PST.

This year, one can expect the nominations crop to stay a little weird, given that movies largely went to streaming or refrained from releasing at all, due our ongoing global situation. One can expect to see plenty of Power of the Dog (starring Benedict Cumberbatch and directed by Jane Campion) and some Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson doing his thing well as always), along with some nods for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune (with its sweeping cast; seriously, everyone’s in it). And maybe, just maybe, Jared Leto’s House Of Gucci performance will not only receive a Razzie nom but also a surprise Academy nod. Here’s how things turned out:

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Dune

Benedict Cumberbatch, Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Supporting Actress

Jesse Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, Power Of The Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

King Richard

The Worst Person in the World

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Luca

Flee

The Mitchells vs the Machine

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Documentary

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Yanna

The Worst Person in the World

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of The Dog

The Tragedy

West Side Story

Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs of Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Original Song

“Be Alive,” King Richard

“Dos Oroguitos,” Encanto

“Down to Joy,” Belfast

“No Time To Die,” No Time To Die

“Somehow to Do,” Four Good Days

Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

Power

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home