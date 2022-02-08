Here Are Your Nominees For The 94th Annual Academy Awards

The 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 27th, and like last year, it’s everyone’s guess how this ceremony will work. For the third year in a row, there shall be no official host, so there will be no host-related controversy. No one wants the gig, man! Fortunately, there will be plenty of enthusiasm from Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross, who’s showed up and read nominations with more verve than anyone could reasonably expect at 5:15 PST.
This year, one can expect the nominations crop to stay a little weird, given that movies largely went to streaming or refrained from releasing at all, due our ongoing global situation. One can expect to see plenty of Power of the Dog (starring Benedict Cumberbatch and directed by Jane Campion) and some Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson doing his thing well as always), along with some nods for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune (with its sweeping cast; seriously, everyone’s in it). And maybe, just maybe, Jared Leto’s House Of Gucci performance will not only receive a Razzie nom but also a surprise Academy nod. Here’s how things turned out:
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Actor
Javier Bardem, Dune
Benedict Cumberbatch, Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Supporting Actress
Jesse Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, Power Of The Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Original Score
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
King Richard
The Worst Person in the World
Best Animated Feature
Encanto
Luca
Flee
The Mitchells vs the Machine
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Documentary
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Best Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Yanna
The Worst Person in the World
Best Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of The Dog
The Tragedy
West Side Story
Live Action Short Film
Ala Kacchu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs of Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Original Song
“Be Alive,” King Richard
“Dos Oroguitos,” Encanto
“Down to Joy,” Belfast
“No Time To Die,” No Time To Die
“Somehow to Do,” Four Good Days
Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
Power
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home