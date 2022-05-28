The country is still reeling from the gun massacre in Uvalde, which left 19 children and two adults killed. There’s debate on what to do next. Most Republicans are adamant about blaming everything but the easy availability of guns. Gun control advocates, meanwhile, found themselves some unlikely allies. Meanwhile, two big shows that dropped this weekend both had scenes that were inadvertently reminiscent of what happened in Texas. And now both have content warnings.

One was Stranger Things, whose Season 4 premiere opens with the aftermath of a violent act at a school, with images of dead students. Netflix quickly added a disclaimer. The other was Obi-Wan Kenonbi, the new Disney+ Star Wars spin-off, which follows Ewan McGregor’s older, more weathered Jedi master. That premiere begins by revisiting the scene from Revenge of the Sith in which young students are massacred at the Jedi Temple, showing the killings in greater detail.

Netflix went all in on their disclaimer, directly addressing the massacre and saying they’d filmed the season a year before. Disney+ decided to be a bit more vague, with a cryptic warning that There are some scenes in this fictional series that some viewers may find upsetting.”

Then again, while the Uvalde massacre is the worst K-12 school shooting since the Sandy Hook tragedy in 2012, there have been 27 shootings at school in America in 2022 alone. And it appears that the GOP won’t be taking action anytime soon, at least none that actually make sense.

