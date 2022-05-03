dl-hughley-wide.jpeg
Getty Image
TV

D.L. Hughley Thinks It’s ‘Out Of Pocket’ For Pete Davidson To Get Tattoos Honoring Kim Kardashian’s Kids

by:

Pete Davidson is known for getting tattoos about everything and everything (and eventually covering them up) and even branding himself. Davidson was recently seen with the letters “KNSCP” on his neck, and fans believe they are to represent the initials of Kim Kardashian’s children with ex Kanye West. Yeah, it’s weird, but that’s his thing. Some people, like fellow comedian D.L. Hughley, think the move is “out of pocket.”

“I think it’s his body, it’s his woman, [but] those are Kanye’s kids. That would piss me off,” the comedian told TMZ. Hughley seems to think it will only cause problems for the Saturday Night Live star. “It’s none of my business, but if you tattoo my kids’ name on your neck, I’d have something to say about it.” He added.

He then went on to say that the tattoo will only provoke West. “Listen, nobody’s telling you you can’t live your life. If that’s your woman, you have a good time. But if you put that man’s kids on your neck, that’s antagonizing. That’s out of pocket for me.”

Davidson and Kardashian have been spotted literally everywhere lately, most recently making an appearance at the Met Gala last night. West, on the other hand, has kept a relatively low profile after making some questionable threats to Davidson. If he does reach out to Davidson, he’ll have to go through Martha Stewart first.

