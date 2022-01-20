This past weekend, Kanye West returned with “Eazy,” his first official release of the year. It features Compton rapper The Game and production from Hit-Boy, for what seems like the first offering from West’s upcoming album, Donda 2. The song also received a lot of attention for shots West directed at Pete Davidson, who is dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. “God saved me from that crash,” West raps. “Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” Davidson has yet to issue any type of response to the song, but according to HipHopDX, it’s forced the SNL comedian to make an adjustment to his life.

The publication reports that Davidson has hired more security to ensure his safety after getting dissed by West. Reports say that friends close to him claim he isn’t concerned about a future interaction with the rapper, but rather, he’s worried that the rapper’s fans will potentially harm him as a result of the song. “His devoted followers listen to his songs and act upon them,” a source that HipHopDX cited says. “That’s why Pete is now using security.”

This comes after Kanye claimed that security at Kim Kardashian’s home wouldn’t allow him to enter and see his children because Davidson was allegedly there at the time.

As for Davidson, it was announced that he and James DeMonaco, the director of the Purge series, will team up for a horror film set at a sinister retirement home.