There’s a lot of shake-ups happening in the Doctor Who-verse. The nearly 60-year-old British sci-fi staple is set to get its first Black lead. Old showrunner Russell T. Davies is returning. Now this: As per Deadline, two of the show’s most popular actors are coming back for more.

That pair would be David Tennant and Catherine Tate. He was the Tenth Doctor, reigning from 2005 to 2010. She was his companion Donna Noble, first in 2006, then again from 2008 to 2010. Tate is a comedian, and she not only brought comic chops but shared great chemistry with the fun-loving Tennant.

The nature of their return has not yet been revealed, only that they’ll appear in the upcoming season led by Sex Education breakout Ncuti Gatwa. Davies, though, teased what lay in store. “It looks impossible – first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening?” he said. “Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

Meanwhile, Jodie Whittaker, who’s played the Thirteenth Doctor since 2017, is still set to appear in three more specials before passing the reins to Gatwa. Alas, you definitely won’t be seeing Hugh Grant.

