For decades, for over half a century in fact, the ever-regenerating hero of Doctor Who was a white man. Five years ago, that finally changed. Jodie Whittaker became the 13th incarnation of the one known only as “The Doctor,” making her the first woman to assume the role. The actress announced she was stepping down from the role, but her replacement won’t be another white man, or another woman for that matter. (Nor will it be Hugh Grant.)

The future is here! Ncuti Gatwa is the Doctor. ❤️❤️➕🟦 #DoctorWho Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/KoxPmoNAdL pic.twitter.com/peKsH6gCjI — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) May 8, 2022

The news broke over the show’s official Twitter account. “The future is here! Ncuti Gatwa is the Doctor,” the post read. Gatwa, a Scottish actor born in Rwanda, rose to prominence on Sex Education, on which he plays Eric, best friend to Asa Butterfield’s Otis and a young gay man from a strict Nigerian family. Gatwa is third-billed on the series but he’s known for stealing the show. For his work, he’s won a Scottish BAFTA for Best Male Performance back in 2020.

When Gatwa takes the reins, he’ll be the 14th incarnation of the Doctor, a mysterious character who travels the cosmos and through time in the phone booth-looking TARDIS, brainily saving the universe from baddies like the Daleks, the Cybermen, the Weeping Angels, and more.

The news was announced the same day as this year’s BAFTAs, where Gatwa is nominated for Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme. (He wound up losing to Jamie Demetriou of Stath Lets Flats.) He was relieved to finally be able to talk about the new gig, which he scored back in February.

"It's been emotional!" Ncuti Gatwa is feeling the love after his Doctor Who news was revealed 😍 #VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/LcI1cP7UO6 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 8, 2022

(Via Deadline)