The Best Queer Shows On Netflix Right Now

Netflix

Netflix has made a name for itself by championing diverse storytelling, and that model extends to its lineup of queer TV offerings. The streaming platform is giving a voice to LGBTQ characters on the small screen, housing beloved trailblazers like Showtime’s The L Word and introducing us to more modern fare, like the British teen comedy Sex Education. Whether you’re rewatching a classic or looking for something original, there are plenty of queer series for you to binge but these are the best of the bunch.

Related: The Best LGBTQ Movies On Netflix Right Now

Netflix

Sex Education

1 season, 8 episodes | IMDb: 8.3/10

Following in the footsteps of Nick Kroll’s Big Mouth, this British teen comedy is committed to exploring all of the cringe-worthy, taboo topic associated with sex, just not in animated form. The series follows a mother-son duo navigating their way through those uncomfortable “talks.” Of course, the mother here happens to be a sex therapist named Dr. Jean Milburn (a terrific Gillian Anderson), and her son, Otis (Asa Butterfield), is the kid enduring her overbearing tendencies at home while doling out sex advice of his own in an underground sex therapy ring amongst his friends. Sex is a comedy goldmine, and although the show loves to play up ’80s high-school tropes, there’s real nuance and thought that goes into how these teens are portrayed and their interactions with sex. Otis’ best friend Eric (a scene-stealing Ncuti Gatwa) is a young gay man with a strict Nigerian family struggling to find love and weather bullying from closeted jocks and around-town bigots, but even with the darker material, the show manages to give us a hopeful, hilariously-real look at queer relationships, in all their forms. Plus, Anderson’s comedic timing is spot-on.

Add To Netflix Queue

Netflix

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

4 seasons, 51 episodes | IMDb: 7.8/10

Relentlessly positive, infinitely quotable, and insanely likable, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt applies the quick-witted, reference-heavy comedy of 30 Rock to the life of Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper), a woman who moves to New York after being rescued from a doomsday cult. Kimmy, a 30-year-old woman with the pop-cultural IQ of a ’90s teenager, must navigate the cynical big city while dealing with her own form of PTSD. She’s helped along by her conspiracy-theory minded landlord (Carol Kane) and her irresponsible, flighty gay roommate (Titus Burgess). Its fast pace and wide-eyed wonder of its leading lady make it one of the most bingeable series on Netflix. It’s almost impossible not to finish each season in a few sittings because it’s a near-perfect sitcom about the power of human optimism that’s as life-affirming as it is funny. Burgess steals every shot he’s in, playing the flamboyant Titus Andromedon, an aspiring actor who’s basically a walking GIF.

Add To Netflix Queue