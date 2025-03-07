Since over a year has passed since the show’s initial arrival, it feels like time to check in on the followup.

Never to be confused with James Cameron’s Avatar movies (and the third one is still bringing title drama ), Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender has done the unthinkable by nearly erasing that M. Night Shyamalan movie adaptation from the public consciousness. And no doubt about it, Netflix’s significant gamble on making a live-action series (in the face of inevitable comparisons to the beloved animated Nickelodeon show) paid off with the streaming service simultaneously renewing for second and third seasons.

Does Avatar: The Last Airbender Have A Season 2 Release Date?

Not even close. Netflix actually revealed that filming began in late February after plenty of prep including some naps and hefty casting updates, and with the show having a lengthy, CGI-laden post-production phase to come (potentially to avoid certain complaints), the show probably will not return until late 2026 or early 2027.

So, the release window is vague, and the same goes for plot, albeit with small teases from executive producers Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani while speaking with Tudum:

The EPs are keeping details about Season 2 close to the vest, but they did tease that we will see more of the Earth Kingdom. “There’s no war in Ba Sing Se,” they explain, referencing a line from the original animated series. “For the Gaang, fans can expect more brilliant plans from Sokka, even more masterful bending from Katara, Appa, and Momo to be as fluffy as ever, and Aang to learn a new bending form (or two).”

Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s first season is streaming on Netflix, which is also where the animated Nickelodeon series can be found, too.