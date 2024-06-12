Avatar: The Last Airbender was a huge hit for Netflix, and it was quickly renewed for two more seasons. You know what that means? The introduction of the best character (imo) from the original animated series: Toph.

Netflix has put out a casting call to find someone to play the blind earthbender. “Character is mid-late teens, blind, female, Asian,” it reads. “She is sassy, confident, and unfiltered. For most of her life her strength and formidable earthbending skills have been suppressed, but now on the run as the Avatar’s earthbending master she is uninhibited to become the fierce warrior she believes she is inside. Dance and/or martial arts experience a plus. Shooting anticipated for Fall 2024.” Actors who are “blind or low vision” are encouraged to reach out to the casting agents at DTCOpenCall@gmail.com.

In the Nickelodeon series, Toph (it’s worth repeating how much she rules) is voiced by Michaela Jill Murphy, who previously predicted that she’ll be a “mess” when Toph is introduced in the live-action remake.

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender

Open Casting Search for the role of "TOPH" pic.twitter.com/YGjDWHc4du — jenny jue (@jennyjue) June 11, 2024

The future Toph actress will join Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh in season two, which does not currently have a premiere date. But based on the fall 2024 shooting start, expect it sometime in 2025.

(Via Forbes)