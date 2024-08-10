‘Avatar 3’ Is (Unfortunately) No Longer Titled ‘Avatar: The Seed Bearer’

James Cameron has directed three of the four highest-grossing movies of all-time in Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Titanic. He can do whatever he wants — except call a movie The Seed Bearer, that is.

Back in 2018, it was revealed that the third film in Cameron’s Avatar series would have the hilarious subtitle The Seed Bearer. The director even confirmed it. Probably for the best, that is no longer the case: Cameron announced at D23 on Friday that Avatar 3 is now officially titled Avatar: Fire and Ash.

“It’s so gratifying to feel that love for this world of Pandora and these characters that my team has been working on for over 18 years,” Cameron said during the event, according to The Wrap. “I can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on for Avatar 3. Every day when I’m reviewing new shots, it’s like Christmas morning. The characters are so alive and it all feels so real. As you’d expect, it’s this insane adventure but it’s also got very high emotional stakes, more than ever before. We’re going into really challenging territory for all the characters you know and love. There are new characters, especially one we think you’re going to love — or love to hate.”

He added, “You’re going to see a lot more of Pandora the planet that you’ve never seen before.”

Avatar: Fire and Ash comes out on December 19, 2025.