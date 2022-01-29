What Happens To Javi In ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part I?

(Plentiful spoilers from Netflix’s Ozark Season 3 will be found below.)

Netflix’s Ozark set up the final batch of episodes for a major showdown from Julia Garner’s Ruth Langmore. Where’s Javi Elizondro’s place in all this?

Javi isn’t dead yet (unlike Darlene Snell and Wyatt Langmore), but he’s as good as dead. And the final season will likely end (and we’ve guessed when that will happen) with plenty more bloodshed, hopefully with Marty among the pile and Ruth (who now owns the show) shouting victoriously from the top.

Let’s talk about what Javi did to set up his likely fate:

Here’s Marty telling Ruth not to go after Javi. She will go after Javi after he killed Darlene and her brother, Wyatt, who Javi did not even recognize, while half-heartedly apologizing for him being caught in the metaphorical crossfire. Dumb, silly Marty thinks that he can talk Ruth down from making sure justice is served upon the person who took her last connection to the human world (well, maybe other than baby Zeke) away from her.

Double-murderer Javi (and surely, these aren’t his first kills) is the nephew/successor of Omar Navarro, who’s now in federal custody. Javi would like to prove his might, but his (wildly unpredictable) interference (in general) has already placed the FBI deal in a precarious place, and an angry Ruth isn’t likely to help the Navarro cause. Ruth’s undoubtedly hell-bent upon finding and killing Javi (after Jonah revealed his identity), and that’s a good guess at where the final chunk of episodes will begin.