Ozark‘s moody, blue-tinged palate and tweaked Breaking Bad vibes kept the Byrde family story humming (quite nicely) for three stellar seasons. This week, the first half of the final, supersized season will arrive, and no one can yet speak for the second half, but this first batch of episodes does the damn thing. After that cliffhanger ending with Helen (literally) losing her brain and the drug lord Navarro (also literally) welcoming Wendy and Marty to Mexico with open arms, this season was bound to deliver some amplified comeuppance to the money-laundering fam. And yep, that definitely happens, although not in the way that Marty ever feared that it would go down.

Deliciously, too, this season’s still throwing out the tributes like crazy. Like how Marty (to paraphrase a Justified sentiment) would love nothing more but to get out of Osage Beach, Missouri alive. All he wants is to tie up this drug stuff, satisfy his and Wendy’s end of the Navarro deal, and go back to Chicago and pick up on his old life without missing a beat. What Marty forgot about, though, is that in scary scenarios, the biggest threat can come from inside one’s house. Watch your horror movies, Marty!

Also, I have to get something out of my system: this season’s dialogue continues to nail the trashy-yet-clever dialogue so well. In particular, two lines kept me giggling:

– “You need to be… stronger, like Ruth. But less cussing.”

– “I shot off your dick, and for that I apologize.”

Alright, so I don’t want to give too much away from how this season makes Jason Bateman’s Marty lose his sh*t (because, like snowflakes, every Ozark season does it differently), but let’s just say that it’s as entertaining as always. More than how that inevitable reality accelerates (because, after all, we know that this is the final season), I want to talk about how Ruth Langmore has transformed. In the process, she’s come full circle and gone nowhere at all. She was here when Marty arrived on the scene, and this is her territory, even if she doesn’t always know her own power. Hell, she didn’t have much confidence toward the end of Season 2, which is why I am having so much fun this season reflecting upon her widely meme’d, infamous “I don’t know sh*t about f*ck” quote.

More than anyone else as this show progresses, Ruth is who knows what’s up. She knows the drill, and more than during any other part of this series, she does know sh*t about f*ck. She learned from Marty, having moved up from running a strip club to the casino business to laundering an untold number of millions at his behest. She’s now arguably much more savvy than the Byrde mom and dad combined, and although no one is ever really in control on Ozark, Ruth is putting forth the most impressive effort this season. She’s comparable to Jesse Pinkman, yes (as I’ve argued before), but with a real head on her shoulders. And now that Wendy’s had her brother (and Ruth’s love, Ben) killed to pacify Navarro, Ruth now has almost nothing left to lose.