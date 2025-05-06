Does ‘Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters’ Season 2 Have A Release Date Yet?

Humanity cannot quit Godzilla. That much has been true since the nuclear lizard’s 1950s introduction, but he’s been ubiquitous lately. Not only is a Godzilla Minus One sequel in the works, but blockbusters will keep coming from Legendary’s Monsterverse, and Legendary’s partnership with Apple TV+ (which is always building its sci-fi supply) will yield more fruit, too.

A second season of Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters has been filming since last year after Kurt and Wyatt Russell portrayed Lee Shaw in different timelines, and the show hasn’t clarified whether Kurt will return for the second season after portal shenanigans resulted in an open-ended fate with no dead body to be seen. Ambiguity abounds there, but we do know that Kong will be heavily featured if not the outright star of the show’s next chapter, and one of the most important questions remains.