Does ‘Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters’ Season 2 Have A Release Date Yet?

Humanity cannot quit Godzilla. That much has been true since the nuclear lizard’s 1950s introduction, but he’s been ubiquitous lately. Not only is a Godzilla Minus One sequel in the works, but blockbusters will keep coming from Legendary’s Monsterverse, and Legendary’s partnership with Apple TV+ (which is always building its sci-fi supply) will yield more fruit, too.
A second season of Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters has been filming since last year after Kurt and Wyatt Russell portrayed Lee Shaw in different timelines, and the show hasn’t clarified whether Kurt will return for the second season after portal shenanigans resulted in an open-ended fate with no dead body to be seen. Ambiguity abounds there, but we do know that Kong will be heavily featured if not the outright star of the show’s next chapter, and one of the most important questions remains.
Does Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2 Have A Release Date On Apple TV+?
Nope. However, Apple TV+ recently revealed on Instagram that filming is complete as of March 18: “Pay no attention to the destruction in the background. That’s a wrap on Monarch Season 2.” Presumably, a heavy post-production phase awaits with a 2026 second season arrival likely.
Notably, that image does emphasize destruction at Skull Island (with Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, and Takehiro Hira signaling an official send off), but otherwise, that tells G-Fans nothing about whether their main guy will surface. However, there’s always room for Godzilla, and Apple TV+ surely knows that backlash would arrive without a cameo or more.
Also, Apple TV+ has additional spin offs on the way for this franchise, and Wyatt Russell has emphasized that there will be so many monsters in Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters‘ second season, so yeah, do not worry, G Fans. Your dude will be back. Sometime.