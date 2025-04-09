Does ‘Reacher’ Spin Off ‘Neagley’ Have A Release Date Yet?

Reacher has done his undercover time in Maine to adapt Lee Child’s Persuader novel, and a fourth season has already been renewed. This next vagabond adventure will surely take at least a year to arrive, but never fear, Prime Video/Amazon plans to have this show’s viewers covered. The Neagley spin off has been fast-tracked and has been filming for much of this year.

Naturally, the series will focus on Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), the best friend and former U.S. Army MP colleague of Reacher who is also a loner in her own way. Readers and more-than-casual viewers know that Neagley doesn’t play a huge role in Lee Child’s novels, but the character was expanded as expository glue and is a stabilizing force between Reacher seasons. And whaddya know, Neagley proved to be such a righteous onscreen badass that she’ll do her own thing with an ensemble cast. Alan Ritchson will also appear in the new series, and that makes the “when” even more important.