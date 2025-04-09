Does ‘Reacher’ Spin Off ‘Neagley’ Have A Release Date Yet?

Reacher has done his undercover time in Maine to adapt Lee Child’s Persuader novel, and a fourth season has already been renewed. This next vagabond adventure will surely take at least a year to arrive, but never fear, Prime Video/Amazon plans to have this show’s viewers covered. The Neagley spin off has been fast-tracked and has been filming for much of this year.
Naturally, the series will focus on Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), the best friend and former U.S. Army MP colleague of Reacher who is also a loner in her own way. Readers and more-than-casual viewers know that Neagley doesn’t play a huge role in Lee Child’s novels, but the character was expanded as expository glue and is a stabilizing force between Reacher seasons. And whaddya know, Neagley proved to be such a righteous onscreen badass that she’ll do her own thing with an ensemble cast. Alan Ritchson will also appear in the new series, and that makes the “when” even more important.
Does Reacher Spin Off ‘Neagley’ Have A Release Date?
Not yet. However, we know that Neagley is meant to satisfy a fix in between Reacher seasons, and Lee Child believes that the spin off will arrive sooner rather than later. How soon? As the author told Business Insider, late 2025 is possible “with a bit of luck.”
Don’t “details matter”? Of course they do, but for now, the Neagley synopsis will have to do:
Frances Neagley is a private investigator in Chicago. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.
Reacher is currently streaming three full seasons on Amazon.