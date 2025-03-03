Does ‘Slow Horses’ Season 5 Have A Release Date Yet?

Apple TV+ isn’t the most prolific streamer for spy thriller content, but the tech giant’s streamer does have the most singularly prolific spy series that’s currently running. Also, Slow Horses might be the most consistently enjoyable and bingeable show on streaming today. So there.

As viewers know, the Gary Oldman-starring series is based upon Mick Herron’s bestselling Slough Horses novels. This show combines fascinatingly flawed characters with superb dialogue, along with satisfying top notes of espionage and bottom notes of Oldman farting and stuffing his face as jaded spymaster Jackson Lamb. To be perfectly blunt, this show gives people what they cannot find elsewhere: spies who aren’t suave, slick, and never screw up. It’s funny, too, so you might be wondering when the show will be back.