Does ‘Slow Horses’ Season 5 Have A Release Date Yet?

Apple TV+ isn’t the most prolific streamer for spy thriller content, but the tech giant’s streamer does have the most singularly prolific spy series that’s currently running. Also, Slow Horses might be the most consistently enjoyable and bingeable show on streaming today. So there.
As viewers know, the Gary Oldman-starring series is based upon Mick Herron’s bestselling Slough Horses novels. This show combines fascinatingly flawed characters with superb dialogue, along with satisfying top notes of espionage and bottom notes of Oldman farting and stuffing his face as jaded spymaster Jackson Lamb. To be perfectly blunt, this show gives people what they cannot find elsewhere: spies who aren’t suave, slick, and never screw up. It’s funny, too, so you might be wondering when the show will be back.
Does Slow Horses Season 5 Have A Release Date?
Nope, at least not at present. The show will definitely return in 2025, however, and the sixth season is already filming.
Furthermore, this series has always managed to return within a year for each six-episode season (in April 2022, December 2022, November 2023, and September 2024), so the fifth season should surface by late summer (or earlier).
Slow Horses will be back with Oldman and several returning cast members including Jack Lowden, Rosalind Eleazar, Kristin Scott Thomas, Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho, James Callis. The first four seasons are available to stream on Apple TV+.