Two-thirds of Charlie’s Angels reunited on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday. TV’s greatest (and most chaotic) morning show host was one of them, obviously, and she welcomed Lucy Liu as her guest to promote Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The Cameron Diaz-less pair also discussed the nude photos that Liu took of Barrymore while they were making the 2000 film.

“Do you know what I was actually trying to find? And of course I’m doing a mad scramble and I’m definitely gonna unearth it. I was trying to find the nude photographs you took of me on the set of Charlie’s in my dressing room,” Barrymore said. She asked the right person. “I have them. I do! Of course,” Liu responded. “And you look gorgeous, as you still do, and you’re so natural and so playful and having a great time.” She added, “I have a series of portraits of so many people with and without clothes on, guys!”

While she couldn’t locate her nude portraits, Barrymore was able to find a few “old pictures” of the trio together — one of which featured the host turning her butt toward the camera while Diaz and Liu posed next to her behind. “How cute,” Liu remarked. “Just hamming it up.”

When Barrymore wondered if we can “be like that until we pass on to whatever’s out there” next (“that” being “taking nude photos — with consent! — with your fellow Angels,” presumably), Liu replied, “It’s the only choice we have. That’s the only choice: to have fun and enjoy. Our kids, our lives, ourselves. If anything, this whole situation with the pandemic has taught us — or me — that we have to cherish every moment. We just do. And I do.”

I cherish every moment of The Drew Barrymore Show.

.@LucyLiu took nude photos of Drew on the set of "Charlie's Angels." pic.twitter.com/TFsKLmOsW8 — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) March 21, 2023

(Via EW)