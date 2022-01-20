Ed Helms And Randall Park On ‘True Story’ And The Art Of Storytelling

“Funny, poignant, and heartbreaking” is how producer and co-host Ed Helms (The Office) describes his and Randall Park’s (WandaVision) new 6-episode Peacock series, True Story (which you can stream now). The show is structured a little like Comedy Central’s Drunk History with the use of star-filled reenactments to flesh out these stories. But the real charm comes from its blend of silliness and sincerity and seemingly mild-mannered storytellers, who roll out details from their adventures that are bound to shock and get a genuine response from Helms and Park, who have been given no prep for what they’re taking part in.

We spoke with the hosts/actors about their show, why they wanted to center it on true stories from real people, getting their friends to come play, and what makes a good storyteller.

I feel like I want to hear from people less and less, and you’re signing up for something where you want to hear more from people. What is it about just real storytellers, real people, telling you these stories that made you want to pursue this?

Ed Helms: So what I think is so cool about this format is it’s about human connection. We’re used to coming from a background where great writers sit down and they think about stories and they get stories really dialed in and really perfect. This is just more human and messy. And we just sit down and we hear people expressing these really unbelievable stories from their lives in the most honest and direct way. And I just love how human and direct it is. And tangible. And then, of course, by sharing and trusting us with these stories, they’re really allowing us to laugh with them at their own folly. Nobody laughs at themselves anymore in our culture. We’re all taking ourselves so seriously. This is just the warmest show I’ve had the privilege to be a part of.

Randall Park: Yeah. And there’s a real, real vulnerability in these storytellers. We don’t know [what’s coming]. We had had no idea who they were until we sat across from them and just them being so open about yeah, these trying times… this story of real sadness or longing or embarrassment. I don’t know, it really bonded us with them for that short period of time.

In terms of the other half of this, which is the recreations, you guys obviously bring in a lot of great guest talent. What’s your function there?

Helms: Basically, after each interview, we’d have a little brainstorm about “who do we know?” What friends of ours can we rope into this? What actor would be really fun in this part? And we had some great writers that really beefed up the reenactments, added a lot of jokes and visual comedy and all of that. It just was a really collaborative effort throughout the whole thing, and incredibly fun to make.

Park: Yeah, from beginning to end.

Who inspired a love of storytelling in you? Somebody who was a great storyteller when you were growing up or somebody in your career that you’ve encountered?