Since 2013, Drunk History has covered the past in a most novel way: by getting real historians black-out drunk and restaging their deranged attempts to remember stories they know better than anyone else. But this news is all too real: As per Deadline, the beloved Comedy Central staple is abruptly ending, and will not be back for the seventh season that was ordered last year.

The news came during Deadline‘s Emmy season virtual screening of the show, during which creators Derek Water and Jeremy Konner broke the sad news. No official reasons were given, but Deadline claimed they’d heard that it had to do with the station scaling back on live-action programs in favor of adult animation, among them reboots of Beavis and Butt-head and Ren and Stimpy, as well as the Daria spin-off Jodie. Another reported issue was the high cost of each episode, including period re-enactments. That leaves Comedy Central with only one live-action program, Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, which proved to be an instant hit.

The end of Drunk History means that the show actually ended over a year ago, with its Season 6 finale in early August of 2019, which featured guests Aubrey Plaza and David Wain acting out a soused version of a chapter from the life of Cleopatra. It also, eerily, featured a bit about Typhoid Mary, a half a year before our future’s own outbreak. Drunk History is currently in the running for three Emmy nominations, of the 17 its racked up over its six seasons. Bid Drunk History adieu fittingly by pouring one out in its honor.

(Via Deadline)