Who Is Elijah Wood Playing In Season Two Of ‘Yellowjackets’?

The best part about a really good and universally acclaimed show being renewed for another season is the influx of guest stars that they get to add in for season two. Severance recently added a handful of fun new players for its sophomore season, and we all know how much fun everyone is having with fan-casting the third season of The White Lotus.

Another Really Good show, Yellowjackets, will return for its second season in March, and you bet that there will be some fun new faces, like a certain familiar hobbit (not Martin Freeman….yet).

Elijah Wood will reunite with Melanie Lynskey and make his Yellowjackets debut in season two of the series. Today Showtime released a first look at his character, Walter, who is being welcomed into the Bureau of Citizen Detectives, alongside Christina Ricci’s Misty.

A match made in hell. — SHOWTIME (@Showtime) January 10, 2023

Not much is known about Walter, though his character is described as an amateur sleuth who is trying to lead his own investigation regarding the girls’ time in the wilderness all those years ago and how it impacted the rest of their lives. The second season also brings in newcomers Simone Kessell, Lauren Ambrose, Jason Ritter, Nicole Maines, and Nia Sondaya.

Wood and Ricci have also worked together before, over 20 years ago in 1997’s The Ice Storm, a coming-of-age drama about a bunch of teens trying to survive during an ice storm. Perhaps this is foreshadowing for an upcoming Yellowjackets plotline?!

Season two of Yellowjackets premieres on March 24th.

(Via EW)