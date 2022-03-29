The Umbrella Academy’s most recent season ended in late July of 2020, and later that year something big happened to one of its main stars: Elliot Page came out as transgender. At the time, it wasn’t clear what would happen to his character, superheroic violinist Vanya Hargreeves. But with a few months before the new season begins, we now have an answer: Vanya will become Viktor.

On Tuesday, Page revealed that, like him, his character on Netflix’s take on the Dark Horse comic, will come out as trans. “Meet Viktor Hargreeves,” he posted, alongside a photo of his character sitting at a bar, looking a bit different than before.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed the news, while Netflix welcomed Viktor to the fold.

Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here ❤️ https://t.co/hQwD4Vvlkd — Netflix (@netflix) March 29, 2022

Since bowing in 2019, The Umbrella Academy has been singled out as one of the genre’s more fun and weirder offerings. When last we saw the team, they had traveled back to the 1960s to save the world from the apocalyptic mishegoss they’d unleashed in Season 1.

Page has been busy the last year-and-a-half, spending a lot of his time battling the growing number of disturbing anti-trans legislation, including the draconian one in Texas that claims trans health care is child abuse. At least there will soon be another strong trans character on one of Netflix’s most popular shows to give trans viewers someone to look up to.

The Umbrella Academy‘s third season hits Netflix on June 22.

(Via EW)