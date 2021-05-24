Oscar nominee and The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page’s team recently revealed that his career offers were pouring in since coming out as trans in December 2020, but the actor knows how to prioritize rest and relaxation. In doing so, Elliot is letting the world know that he’s ready for summer.

Page posted his first swim-trunks photo since coming out and having top surgery, a process (to remove breast tissue, also known as a subcutaneous mastectomy) that he recently discussed during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Elliot had explained how “freeing” the procedure made him feel and how the surgery “changed my life,” and now he’s Instagrammed some pool time while expressing palpable joy.

“Trans bb’s first swim trunks,” Page captioned the photo, along with the hashtags #transjoy #transisbeautiful.

Page also previously told Winfrey (via People) that he believes top surgery “is life saving and it’s the case for so many people.” He added, “There is such an attack on trans health care right now, when already there is such a lack of access or trans people who don’t even want to go to the doctor.”

(Via Elliot Page on Instagram)