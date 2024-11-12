Elon Musk has responded to the comments that he was the “terrible” and “rude” SNL host who made the cast of the sketch show cry.

It all began over the summer when Bowen Yang was asked on Watch What Happens Live to name the “worst SNL host behavior” he’s seen during his time on the show. “This man who — this person, this host — made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday before the table read because he hated the ideas,” he said, adding that he was “terrible.” Yang didn’t call out the host by name, but Chloe Fineman did on Monday in a since-deleted TikTok video.

“OK, I just saw some news article about Elon Musk being like butt-hurt over SNL and his impression, but I’m like you’re clearly watching the show, like what are you talking about?” she said. “And I’m like, you know what? I’m gonna come out and say at long last that I’m the cast member that he made cry. And he’s the host that made someone cry.”

Fineman continued, “You made I, Chloe Fineman burst into tears because I stayed up late writing a sketch. I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any questions and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, ‘It’s not funny.’”

Musk replied on (where else?) X. “Frankly, it was only on the Thursday before the Saturday that ANY of the sketches generated laughs. I was worried,” he wrote. “I was like damn my SNL appearance is going to be so f*cking unfunny that it will make a crackhead sober!! But then it worked out in the end.”

Did it, though? Of the 977 episodes of SNL with user ratings on IMDb, Musk’s 2021 episode (with musical guest Miley Cyrus) is ranked 967th, with a 4.7. The host of the lowest-ranked episode? Donald Trump.