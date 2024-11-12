Over the summer, SNL cast member Bowen Yang was asked to name the “worst SNL host behavior” he’s seen during his time on the show. “This man who — this person, this host — made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday before the table read because he hated the ideas,” he said, adding that he was “terrible.”

Yang didn’t name names, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, fellow cast member Chloe Fineman did.

“OK, I just saw some news article about Elon Musk being like butt-hurt over SNL and his impression, but I’m like you’re clearly watching the show, like what are you talking about?” she said in a since-deleted TikTok video. “And I’m like, you know what? I’m gonna come out and say at long last that I’m the cast member that he made cry. And he’s the host that made someone cry.”

Fineman initially wasn’t going to say anything, “but I’m like, no, if you’re gonna go on your platform [X] and be rude, guess what? You made I, Chloe Fineman burst into tears because I stayed up late writing a sketch. I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any questions and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, ‘It’s not funny.'” She continued:

“I waited for you to be like, ‘Ha ha, jk.’ No, then you started pawing through my script, like flipping each page, being, like, ‘I didn’t laugh once, not one time.’” Despite the absence of laughs, the sketch made it on the Musk-fronted show, “and it was fine,” she added. “I actually had a really good time and I thought you were really funny in it. But, you know. Have a little manners here… sir.”

Elon wasn’t being a jerk. He was, uh, going method as Wario.