A ‘Terrible’ ‘SNL’ Host Made Multiple Cast Members Cry

Steven Seagal will forever hold the title for Hardest SNL Host to Work With, but a recent celebrity made the show’s cast members start crying.

Current cast member Bowen Yang appeared on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, where he played a game of “Truth or Kink” with his Las Culturistas podcast co-host Matt Rogers. The premise is simple: if Yang declined to answer one of host Andy Cohen’s questions, Rogers would get zapped by vibrating underwear (wait, that’s not simple, it’s actually torture). Thankfully for Rodgers, Yang was forthcoming about a nightmare SNL host.

Yang was asked for the “worst SNL host behavior” he’s ever seen. “This man who — this person, this host — made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday before the table read because he hated the ideas,” the Wicked actor replied, adding that he was “terrible.” Yang didn’t name names but I’m sure someone on the SNL subreddit is hard at work going through every male host since he joined the show in 2018. In the unlikely scenario it was Brendan Gleeson, he gets a pass; it was method acting for The Banshees of Inisherin.

You can watch the Watch What Happens Live video (which ends with Yang zapping Rodgers instead of sharing his least favorite Ariana Grande song) above.