Netflix’s Announcement On Twitter That ‘Emily In Paris’ Has Been Renewed For A 2nd Season Is Sparking Some Fiery Reactions

Film/TV Editor

Prime TV Network Soap Opera King Darren Star’s latest show, Emily In Paris, racked up the views for Netflix in October. At least, that’s what one could gather by its placement on Netflix’s rotating Top 10 list, and the social media responses on release weekend. This is not a show that’s meant to be taken seriously, and a lot of people enjoyed watching something fluffy while the world burned around them. However, an equally strong contingent either hate-watched it or skipped it altogether while the French response has been one of ridicule, given that Emily enthusiastically exudes Ugly American tropes and wields destruction-by-vibrator while loving baguettes and selfies.

The fervor grew so heated that (in early October) New York Magazine‘s Yashar Ali hilariously tweeted, “‘Emily in Paris’ is dividing our nation.”

One month later, a Netflix press release announced the show’s renewal with a “letter” from Emily’s employer, Savoir, which reads (in part), “Call it bonne chance, or American ingenuity — I’m leaning towards to former — her results are impressive… We hope that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will… perhaps pick up a few words of basic French. We love having Emily in Paris! But please don’t let her know that.”

Then the streamer tweeted the news, including, “Friendly reminder Emily in Paris is supposed to be pronounced with a French accent so ‘Emily’ and ‘Paris’ rhyme.”

The wordplay of the second tweet brought some pushbacks.

And someone whipped out a Hillbilly Elegy reference, of course.

Again, some people do dig this show for not being as stressful as the rest of life in 2020.

More than that, though, people responded today with questions about why beloved shows, including the Emmy-winning GLOW (I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, and Teenage Bounty Hunters also got some nods) have been cancelled over the past few months, but Emily will enjoy more champagne-fueled fashion show debacles.

It’s not probable that the show will be able to film in Paris anytime soon, given the current global situation, but it’s official: more of Emily In Paris will be coming… at some point.

