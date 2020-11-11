Prime TV Network Soap Opera King Darren Star’s latest show, Emily In Paris, racked up the views for Netflix in October. At least, that’s what one could gather by its placement on Netflix’s rotating Top 10 list, and the social media responses on release weekend. This is not a show that’s meant to be taken seriously, and a lot of people enjoyed watching something fluffy while the world burned around them. However, an equally strong contingent either hate-watched it or skipped it altogether while the French response has been one of ridicule, given that Emily enthusiastically exudes Ugly American tropes and wields destruction-by-vibrator while loving baguettes and selfies.
The fervor grew so heated that (in early October) New York Magazine‘s Yashar Ali hilariously tweeted, “‘Emily in Paris’ is dividing our nation.”
‘Emily in Paris’ is dividing our nation.
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 4, 2020
One month later, a Netflix press release announced the show’s renewal with a “letter” from Emily’s employer, Savoir, which reads (in part), “Call it bonne chance, or American ingenuity — I’m leaning towards to former — her results are impressive… We hope that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will… perhaps pick up a few words of basic French. We love having Emily in Paris! But please don’t let her know that.”
Then the streamer tweeted the news, including, “Friendly reminder Emily in Paris is supposed to be pronounced with a French accent so ‘Emily’ and ‘Paris’ rhyme.”
Emily in Paris will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/QDOzpzjliz
— Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020
Friendly reminder Emily in Paris is supposed to be pronounced with a French accent so 'Emily' and 'Paris' rhyme
— Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020
The wordplay of the second tweet brought some pushbacks.
Friendly reminder Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles is supposed to be pronounced with a French accent so ‘Crocodile Dundee’ and ‘Los Angeles’ rhyme https://t.co/HC3zLDC3zG
— david byron queen (@byron_queen) November 11, 2020
It took me a second to realize you meant the French pronunciation of Paris, "pair-ree". I was trying to figure out how to pronounce Emily like "pair-is"
— Jacob (@Perrid13) November 11, 2020
“what is something that isn’t racist that feels racist to you” https://t.co/YyA4sN7kUe
— foster kamer. (@weareyourfek) November 11, 2020
And someone whipped out a Hillbilly Elegy reference, of course.
do we do this with hillbilly elegy
— Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) November 11, 2020
Again, some people do dig this show for not being as stressful as the rest of life in 2020.
I can't believe I listened to you all and gave Emily in Paris a skip when it's such a perfect "trash" watch. I salute your high standards for what to watch when you're eating alone for fifteen minutes at a time.
— Sharanya Manivannan 🌺 (@ranyamanivannan) November 11, 2020
i finished Emily in Paris on Netflix – it was cute i liked it lily collins is beautiful 10/10
— Loveabilities ♕ (@KellyCantTweet) November 10, 2020
I have a confession. I've been keeping it to myself, but I need to be honest.
I loved Emily in Paris.
Not "hate loved" it like I've been saying, but actually loved it and would really like there to be a 2nd season I could be binge watching right now.
Ok I feel better now.
— Maddie Stone (@maddiestone) November 4, 2020
More than that, though, people responded today with questions about why beloved shows, including the Emmy-winning GLOW (I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, and Teenage Bounty Hunters also got some nods) have been cancelled over the past few months, but Emily will enjoy more champagne-fueled fashion show debacles.
I’m just curious as to why this garbage gets renewed but yet GLOW, I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS, and many other shows were cancelled recently. Stop with the bullshit excuses.
— Colton Dunham 👽 (@ColtonD84) November 11, 2020
Bring back Glow. That's supposed to be pronounced in French so that "fuck that Covid excuse" rhymes.
— Ronaldo Trancoso Jr (@ronaldotrancoso) November 11, 2020
Friendly reminder – Emily in Paris has been renewed for season 2 should be pronounced Teenage Bounty Hunters has been renewed for season 2 so we get a witty, unique show. #SaveTeenageBountyHunters
— Random1 (@The_Rand0m1) November 11, 2020
now renew the society pls pic.twitter.com/UDnhMOzo3U
— Tiff // Save The Society (@hallieinacar) November 11, 2020
This is what my extra $1 a month goes to?
— Brian “Box” Brown (@boxbrown) November 11, 2020
Nope.
— Jane Espenson (@JaneEspenson) November 11, 2020
And yet another reason not to watch it.
— Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) November 11, 2020
I watched it. And it was shit ……. hey, that rhymes, too 🙃🙃🙃
— S. (@mlvcfannireland) November 11, 2020
It’s not probable that the show will be able to film in Paris anytime soon, given the current global situation, but it’s official: more of Emily In Paris will be coming… at some point.