Prime TV Network Soap Opera King Darren Star’s latest show, Emily In Paris, racked up the views for Netflix in October. At least, that’s what one could gather by its placement on Netflix’s rotating Top 10 list, and the social media responses on release weekend. This is not a show that’s meant to be taken seriously, and a lot of people enjoyed watching something fluffy while the world burned around them. However, an equally strong contingent either hate-watched it or skipped it altogether while the French response has been one of ridicule, given that Emily enthusiastically exudes Ugly American tropes and wields destruction-by-vibrator while loving baguettes and selfies.

The fervor grew so heated that (in early October) New York Magazine‘s Yashar Ali hilariously tweeted, “‘Emily in Paris’ is dividing our nation.”

‘Emily in Paris’ is dividing our nation. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 4, 2020

One month later, a Netflix press release announced the show’s renewal with a “letter” from Emily’s employer, Savoir, which reads (in part), “Call it bonne chance, or American ingenuity — I’m leaning towards to former — her results are impressive… We hope that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will… perhaps pick up a few words of basic French. We love having Emily in Paris! But please don’t let her know that.”

Then the streamer tweeted the news, including, “Friendly reminder Emily in Paris is supposed to be pronounced with a French accent so ‘Emily’ and ‘Paris’ rhyme.”

Emily in Paris will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/QDOzpzjliz — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020

Friendly reminder Emily in Paris is supposed to be pronounced with a French accent so 'Emily' and 'Paris' rhyme — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020

The wordplay of the second tweet brought some pushbacks.

Friendly reminder Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles is supposed to be pronounced with a French accent so ‘Crocodile Dundee’ and ‘Los Angeles’ rhyme https://t.co/HC3zLDC3zG — david byron queen (@byron_queen) November 11, 2020

It took me a second to realize you meant the French pronunciation of Paris, "pair-ree". I was trying to figure out how to pronounce Emily like "pair-is" — Jacob (@Perrid13) November 11, 2020

“what is something that isn’t racist that feels racist to you” https://t.co/YyA4sN7kUe — foster kamer. (@weareyourfek) November 11, 2020

And someone whipped out a Hillbilly Elegy reference, of course.

do we do this with hillbilly elegy — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) November 11, 2020

Again, some people do dig this show for not being as stressful as the rest of life in 2020.

I can't believe I listened to you all and gave Emily in Paris a skip when it's such a perfect "trash" watch. I salute your high standards for what to watch when you're eating alone for fifteen minutes at a time. — Sharanya Manivannan 🌺 (@ranyamanivannan) November 11, 2020

i finished Emily in Paris on Netflix – it was cute i liked it lily collins is beautiful 10/10 — Loveabilities ♕ (@KellyCantTweet) November 10, 2020

I have a confession. I've been keeping it to myself, but I need to be honest. I loved Emily in Paris. Not "hate loved" it like I've been saying, but actually loved it and would really like there to be a 2nd season I could be binge watching right now. Ok I feel better now. — Maddie Stone (@maddiestone) November 4, 2020

More than that, though, people responded today with questions about why beloved shows, including the Emmy-winning GLOW (I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, and Teenage Bounty Hunters also got some nods) have been cancelled over the past few months, but Emily will enjoy more champagne-fueled fashion show debacles.