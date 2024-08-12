(Emily In Paris spoilers will obviously be found in this post.)

Netflix released the third season of Emily In Paris in December 2022, and since you have likely watched a zillion other series (or at least 30) since that time, a little refresher cannot hurt before the fourth season arrives. This show isn’t complicated, of course, so a brief rendition of the season finale events will do.

Emily and Gabriel will never be able to stop mooning over each other, even though Gabriel also cannot seem to give up Camille. In the third season finale, he and Camille did end up at the altar, but when that happened, the French doormat of the series aired her true thoughts rather than saying, “I do.” She accused Gabriel and Emily of still being in love with each other, and of course, that was a gut punch to Alfie, who had attended the ceremony with Emily, who was supposedly his girlfriend at the time.

Then Alfie and Camille both fled, presumably in separate directions, while Emily and Gabriel regrouped in private. It was at that moment that Gabriel admitted that he had gotten Camille pregnant, and the season ended.

From there, Darren Star followed up on the season by telling Deadline that these “star-crossed lovers” are “very much tied together. But I just think there were some big unforeseen complications here, especially for Emily. And perhaps Emily-Gabriel is not meant to be, at least in the immediate future.”

Yet as the below fourth season trailer recently revealed, Emily begins the upcoming season as a single lady, and although Alfie asks her for some space, Gabriel is hiding in her shower. Hmm.

Emily In Paris returns for Season 4 on August 15.