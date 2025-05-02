Ahhhh, those love triangles and quadrangles simply won’t quit. Nor will the irrational fear that this show could (gasp) become Emily In Rome, so let’s confront that possibility and what else to expect from the fifth season.

Powerhouse producer Darren Star knew that he had a hit on his hands with Emily In Paris even before the show’s release. Despite criticism being piled on the show from its launch, Netflix viewers still cannot resist tuning into this breezy little sugar cookie of a series. The irony, of course, is that every character on this show has managed to elevate themselves professionally despite never doing much, and the character arguably accomplishing the most difficult feat (a Michelin star) happens to be reduced into a pouty mess.

Cast

Honestly, this section will tell us most of what needs to be known (because this show is all about the breakups and makeups), and the rest will fall into place. As viewers will recall, the fourth season ended with Hot Chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) losing his sh*t over how Emily (Lily Collins) had seemingly relocated from Paris to Rome. This is officially the case for an Agence Grateau assignment since Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) decided to open up a pop-up agency solely for the purpose of trial representation for Marcello’s (Eugenio Franceschini) family business.

The presumption with that cliffhanger is that Gabriel will dash to Rome like Mr. Big sprinted to Paris in Sex and the City, but a wrinkle surfaced when Lucas Bravo started talking about how disappointed he is with Gabriel’s devolution into a wet blanket. It… wasn’t great. Bravo confessed to The Times, “It takes five months to shoot this series. Do I want to sacrifice them by telling something that does not stimulate me? … I do not want to be a part of a cog that does not tend to take the intelligence of viewers into consideration.” And then phone calls must have happened because Variety has reported how Bravo “is definitely on track to star in Season 5 as of now and his Michelin-rated restaurant will be one of the backdrops of the upcoming season.”

From there, we can assume that Emily’s love life will stay messy because she will be in Rome for both business and pleasure with Marcello, and this will take place after Alfie (Lucien Laviscount, who will also return) referred to Emily as the “greatest girl in the world.” (Oh really?) In other words, do not rule out Emily being asked to choose between the three of these dudes, which means that we should receive another bawdy passport-stamping joke from Mindy (Ashley Park, also confirmed to be back).

The rest of the returning cast includes Luc (Bruno Gouery), Julien (Samuel Arnold), Thalia Besson (Genevieve), and Antoine (William Abadie).

Who won’t return? Camille Razat, who portrayed Camille, has departed the show, which is probably just as well after the show turned her into a villain over a false pregnancy. Not the best look there, but it’s also a soap opera.

Plot

The Netflix series will begin filming in Rome as of May and then move onto Paris, which suggests that, yup, Emily In Italy will not be a permanent thing. As Darren Star recently told Netflix, Emily’s work outside of France “doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome.” Additionally, Star revealed that this switch-up was designed to “stay ahead of the audience and take them to unexpected places” and give this series “a bigger footprint,” apparently beyond publicity galas and ski vacations, which was echoed by Lily Collins declaring, “We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time.”

Precise plot details remain secret other than the confirmation that this series will remain almost entirely about romance and entanglements therein. Further, Collins emphasized that “Gabriel has to deal with the repercussions of his choice” in breaking off his relationship with Emily, and that the American expat has “a real connection” and “a real spark” with Marcello. How, exactly, a mopey Gabriel will fulfill Lucas Bravo’s desire for a meatier story remains to be seen, but something must have materialized to keep him onboard.