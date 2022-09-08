Even though she was weirdly left off the list of acting nominees for her work on Only Murders In The Building, Selena Gomez will present at the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday evening. Only Murders is up for an absurd amount of nominations (absurd = 17), including Outstanding Comedy Series where Gomez and her fellow producers will have a chance at scoring a statuette. Will Arnett, Vanessa Bayer, and Taye Diggs are just a few of the people that might hand it to them.

According to Variety, Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon are also set to present awards. Both are up for acting awards among the 14 total nominations for the bleak social satire.

Keenan Thompson will host this year, navigating all the tony true crime, Korean murder games, and shows hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

The full list of presenters is comprised mostly of nominees:

Will Arnett (Murderville)

Angela Bassett (9-1-1; American Horror Story)

Vanessa Bayer (I Love That for You)

Kelly Clarkson (The Kelly Clarkson Show)

Ariana DeBose (Schmigadoon!; Westworld)

Taye Diggs (All American; The Best Man: The Final Chapters)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live!; Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’)

Diego Luna (Andor; Narcos: Mexico)

Christopher Meloni (Law & Order: Organized Crime)

Seth Meyers (Late Night With Seth Meyers)

Amy Poehler (Lucy and Desi; Making It)

Molly Shannon (I Love That for You)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kerry Washington (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’)

Natalie Zea (La Brea; Justified)

