Shameless fans hoped (along side Showtime’s Shameless cast) that Emmy Rossum would somehow return as Fiona Gallagher for the series finale. That didn’t happen, because (as articulated by showrunner John Wells) pandemic-related logistics crushed that dream. Another reason: Emmy’s been hard at work for four years (extended also because of you-know-what) on Peacock’s Angelyne, a limited series that she executive produced. And yep, Emmy also stars as the iconic, buxom-blonde beauty that graced 1980s LA billboards a plenty and lived the pink lifestyle.

One can imagine there was a lot of time spent in hair and makeup (and yup, there are some obvious prosthetics involved here, too, as the below images will show). Via Peacock, Showrunner Angela Miller forewarns people not to expect “a straight forward biopic” (whew) but rather “an homage to the Real Angelyne who became a cultural icon in Los Angeles.” And Rossum said of Angelyne, “She’s as if Marilyn Monroe got into an easy bake oven with a ’80s punk Barbie Doll, and a dose of new age spirituality.” That oughta interest Rossum fans, as will the abundance of intriguing co-stars, including Hamish Linklater, Lukas Gage, Martin Freeman, and David Krumholtz.

From the series’ candy-filled synopsis:

ANGELYNE, Peacock’s limited series about fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne.

No one had better troll Emmy for the skimpy outfits here, because she’ll have a ready response for them, as she does. Here’s those aforementioned images.

Angelyne premieres (with the full, four-part shot) on May 19.