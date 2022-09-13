All Of The Winners From The 2022 Emmys

Tonight’s 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are underway, almost like they leaped out of nowhere. We’re not in social distancing anymore, either, so here’s to hoping for a more “normal” ceremony, perhaps with a little bit of onstage drama? We’ll see. The ceremony will undoubtedly want to avoid a slap incident similar to Will Smith and Chris Rock’s Oscar fiasco, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed for some sort of excitement.

This year’s nominees are stacked. So, get ready to see Succession, Ozark, Better Call Saul, and Squid Game dominate the drama categories, and hopefully, Rhea Seehorn can finally take home tangible accolades for her turn as Kim Wexler. Likewise, the comedy realm showcases a wide variety of offerings including Only Murders In The Building, Barry, Atlanta, Ted Lasso, and Hacks, and the limited series categories look super competitive. White Lotus doesn’t even technically count as “limited” anymore (since nabbing a second season), but it’s still heavily represented, and crowd favorite Julia Garner’s got two nominations for her roles in Inventing Anna and Ozark.

Below, you can find the full list of winners in reverse order of announcement, with the winner listed first in bold.

Best Drama Series

Succession

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Yellowjackets

Best Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Limited Or Anthology Series

The White Lotus

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

Best Actor In A Drama Series

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Actress In A Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure