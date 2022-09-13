All Of The Winners From The 2022 Emmys

Tonight’s 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are underway, almost like they leaped out of nowhere. We’re not in social distancing anymore, either, so here’s to hoping for a more “normal” ceremony, perhaps with a little bit of onstage drama? We’ll see. The ceremony will undoubtedly want to avoid a slap incident similar to Will Smith and Chris Rock’s Oscar fiasco, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed for some sort of excitement.
This year’s nominees are stacked. So, get ready to see Succession, Ozark, Better Call Saul, and Squid Game dominate the drama categories, and hopefully, Rhea Seehorn can finally take home tangible accolades for her turn as Kim Wexler. Likewise, the comedy realm showcases a wide variety of offerings including Only Murders In The Building, Barry, Atlanta, Ted Lasso, and Hacks, and the limited series categories look super competitive. White Lotus doesn’t even technically count as “limited” anymore (since nabbing a second season), but it’s still heavily represented, and crowd favorite Julia Garner’s got two nominations for her roles in Inventing Anna and Ozark.
Below, you can find the full list of winners in reverse order of announcement, with the winner listed first in bold.
Best Drama Series
Succession
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Yellowjackets
Best Comedy Series
Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Limited Or Anthology Series
The White Lotus
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
Best Actor In A Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Actress In A Comedy Series
Jean Smart, Hacks
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Best Actress In A Drama Series
Zendaya, Euphoria
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Actor In A Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Best Reality Competition Program
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Best Actress In A Limited Series, Movie Or Anthology
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Anthology Series Or Movie
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Alexandria Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Best Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Best Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Julia Garner, Ozark
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Anthology Series Or Movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Best Actor In A Limited Series, Movie Or Anthology
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Animated Program
Arcane
Bob’s Burgers
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
What If…?