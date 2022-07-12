Here Are Your Nominees For The 2022 Emmy Awards

For a few years, awards shows went into a strange pandemic phase where social distancing was the name of the game, and that didn’t help an overall staleness already at work. No one wants to host these shows anymore, given that things become political real fast, and old tweets tend to emerge with much trouble. That’s no good! So yes, these ceremonies became a dull affair, and then came this year’s Oscars. Chris Rock and Will Smith and the smack heard ’round the world made things interesting again. And here we are with nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, where some form of boisterousness will hopefully continue.

What shows are not eligible this year due to air-date specificity? The Boys, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Crown, The Mandalorian, and more. That’s alright, though, because Succession, Stranger Things, and Better Call Saul are all likely to rack up multiple nominations. Will a nod finally go to Rhea Seehorn for her turn as Kim Wexler? One can only hope, but we should expect to see representation from Ozark, Barry, The Staircase, Only Murders In The Building, Killing Eve, Euphoria, Squid Game, Killing Eve, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and more of the usual suspects. And again, fingers crossed for Rhea Seehorn.

Here’s the complete list of nominees, and The Emmys will air on Sunday, September 4.

(This list is still being updated…)

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Best Actor In A Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Actress In A Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria