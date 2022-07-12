Here Are Your Nominees For The 2022 Emmy Awards

For a few years, awards shows went into a strange pandemic phase where social distancing was the name of the game, and that didn’t help an overall staleness already at work. No one wants to host these shows anymore, given that things become political real fast, and old tweets tend to emerge with much trouble. That’s no good! So yes, these ceremonies became a dull affair, and then came this year’s Oscars. Chris Rock and Will Smith and the smack heard ’round the world made things interesting again. And here we are with nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, where some form of boisterousness will hopefully continue.
What shows are not eligible this year due to air-date specificity? The Boys, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Crown, The Mandalorian, and more. That’s alright, though, because Succession, Stranger Things, and Better Call Saul are all likely to rack up multiple nominations. Will a nod finally go to Rhea Seehorn for her turn as Kim Wexler? One can only hope, but we should expect to see representation from Ozark, Barry, The Staircase, Only Murders In The Building, Killing Eve, Euphoria, Squid Game, Killing Eve, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and more of the usual suspects. And again, fingers crossed for Rhea Seehorn.
Here’s the complete list of nominees, and The Emmys will air on Sunday, September 4.
(This list is still being updated…)
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Best Actor In A Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Actress In A Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Actor In A Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Actress In A Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Best Limited Or Anthology Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Best Actress In A Limited Series, Movie Or Anthology
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Actor In A Limited Series, Movie Or Anthology
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Anthology Series Or Movie
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandria Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Anthology Series Or Movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Best Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Best Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Best Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Best Animated Program
Arcane
Bob’s Burgers
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
What If…?