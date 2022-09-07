Oh boy, get ready for Euphoria to destroy you again (in a productive way) when Season 3 arrives. Granted, HBO hasn’t disclosed when this third swing is coming, but it’s definitely in the works, which is what really matters. Colman Domingo (also a power player on Fear the Walking Dead) stepped up to reveal some tidbits about the secretive production, which is still apparently in the early stages of cobbling together more triggering stories. And he knows of what he speaks, given that he portrayed Ali Muhammed, who’s the Narcotics Anonymous sponsor of Zendaya’s Rue on the show. Domingo has plucked up his first Emmy Award (for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series) for his work on the Sam Levinson-helmed series, and yep, these two have recently spoken.

As Domingo told Deadline, the pair has had “really deep conversations,” and the show’s going to go much deeper into many characters’ arcs. And Colman continued:

“It’s an organism and he wants it to keep shifting it in many ways and I think he’s going to take some really big swings actually with Season 3. He’s someone who, once there’s an expectation of the show, he wants to smash that expectation because he truly is a consummate artist and he wants to make sure he’s telling some really compelling storytelling.”

As with the conversation between himself and Sam, Domingo relayed how the show will go much “deeper” while wiping away “layers” and to “get to the human heart.” In other words, get ready for a lot more pain and depictions of drug use, self-harm, abuse, and the whole nine-yards. In the end, Euphoria is a difficult show to watch, but it’s one that people nonetheless grow invested within to see if these characters can claw their way out of terrible experiences. And Domingo also relayed how he’s known Zendaya for most of her life, although “[I]t feels like we know each other for many, many, many years and many lifetimes.” It’s a connection that comes through onscreen, too.

(Via Deadline)