There’s a famous story about how Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman was supposed to die during season one of Breaking Bad. But creator Vince Gilligan came to his senses and “it became clear to me that Aaron Paul was an absolute asset to the show. I’d no more kill him off now than cut off one of my pinkies,” he explained in a 2010 interview.

I’m not sure if Euphoria creator Sam Levinson had any intention of killing Cassie, the character played by Sydney Sweeney on the hit HBO series. But she was certain he was going to in the season two premiere. It’s a good thing he didn’t.

“I thought that Sam was killing me. I thought that I was going to get killed,” Sweeney said on Entertainment Weekly‘s “The Awardist” podcast. “And the hanging out the window, actually, was just me hanging out the window. It was just random and very in the moment.” She continued, “When I read it, I thought that Cassie was getting killed off. I was really bummed. But then it turned into this weirdly sensual, dangerous connection between [Cassie and Nate, played by Jacob Elordi]. And it became what it became.”

If Levinson does one day decide to kill Cassie, good luck breaking the news to Sweeney’s grandmother.

