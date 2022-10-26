We’ve almost made it to the real holiday season, and Netflix remains committed to giving us plenty of content to binge after we’ve binged too much food on Thanksgiving. With that in mind, there’s a genuine feast here with returning seasons of high royal drama in The Crown as we see Princess Diana push back against The Firm with plenty of fallout to come. As well, returning seasons of stellar black comedy Dead To Me and the resurrection of Manifest will be big areas of focus. And don’t count out Zac Efron scampering back in his irresistible show where he raves about the coolness of science and eats a lot of carbs with relish.

Netflix also has a heaping helping of true crime documentaries on tap, a Jason Momoa movie, and the new Wednesday series from Tim Burton. Library editions also include a bunch of Key & Peele, so you can practice your best Hingle McCringleberry moves before the big game.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in November.

The Crown: Season 5 (Netflix series streaming 11/9)

The British Royals are obviously not thrilled with this impending season, particularly because it puts Charles on blast, not only for allegedly acting resentful about his wait to become monarch, but also his disastrous marriage to Diana. The above trailer sees Charles blowing up when Diana attempts to take control of her own story, and naturally, we see a lot of him canoodling with Camilla Parker Bowles. The show did note that this is a fictionalized dramatization, but that probably won’t help calm tempers. Importantly, though, the show won’t show Diana’s moment of impact that led to her death in Season 6, but Dodi Fayed will soon be on the scene.

Manifest: Season 4, Part A (Netflix series streaming 11/2)

Cal suddenly being five years older doesn’t even scratch the top 10 of WTF moments on this show, but here we are. Netflix picked this show up after NBC cancelled it, and we’ll see if all those people who watched the first season on Netflix will return to see more. It looks like all of the characters remain confused as hell about Flight 828 and why it disappeared for a few seconds that turned into five years. Expect to see many more Death Date mentions and callings and red herrings and a total fiasco as showrunner Jeff Rake aims to bring this nonsensical sci-fi show in for a landing.

Dead To Me: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 11/17)

Finally, the black comedy dream team of Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini is back together again, and wait, does James Mardsen live (and die) again? I love that this series showcases the unlikely but incredible friendship between these two messy women, and hopefully, we’ll get more headbanging to Caliban, too.

Down To Earth With Zac Efron: Down Under (Netflix series streaming 11/11)

Get ready to see an abundance of “sick” and “mind blown” exclamations from an actor who’s fully coming into his own these days but makes time to enjoy science and promote sustainability. Zac Efron and Darin Olien dive headfirst into Australian culture, which of course includes hanging with kangaroos and koalas. This show turned out to be a beautiful, simple, glorious pleasure, so we’re happy to see it return.

Slumberland (Netflix movie streaming 11/18)

Speaking of actors who exclaim, “Ssssiiicccckkkkkk!” We’ve got Jason Momoa as a horned, Willy Wonka-like figure in this movie where he wreaks havoc in a dream world. You can’t ignore this one.