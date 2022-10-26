We’ve almost made it to the real holiday season, and Netflix remains committed to giving us plenty of content to binge after we’ve binged too much food on Thanksgiving. With that in mind, there’s a genuine feast here with returning seasons of high royal drama in The Crown as we see Princess Diana push back against The Firm with plenty of fallout to come. As well, returning seasons of stellar black comedy Dead To Me and the resurrection of Manifest will be big areas of focus. And don’t count out Zac Efron scampering back in his irresistible show where he raves about the coolness of science and eats a lot of carbs with relish.
Netflix also has a heaping helping of true crime documentaries on tap, a Jason Momoa movie, and the new Wednesday series from Tim Burton. Library editions also include a bunch of Key & Peele, so you can practice your best Hingle McCringleberry moves before the big game.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in November.
The Crown: Season 5 (Netflix series streaming 11/9)
The British Royals are obviously not thrilled with this impending season, particularly because it puts Charles on blast, not only for allegedly acting resentful about his wait to become monarch, but also his disastrous marriage to Diana. The above trailer sees Charles blowing up when Diana attempts to take control of her own story, and naturally, we see a lot of him canoodling with Camilla Parker Bowles. The show did note that this is a fictionalized dramatization, but that probably won’t help calm tempers. Importantly, though, the show won’t show Diana’s moment of impact that led to her death in Season 6, but Dodi Fayed will soon be on the scene.
Manifest: Season 4, Part A (Netflix series streaming 11/2)
Cal suddenly being five years older doesn’t even scratch the top 10 of WTF moments on this show, but here we are. Netflix picked this show up after NBC cancelled it, and we’ll see if all those people who watched the first season on Netflix will return to see more. It looks like all of the characters remain confused as hell about Flight 828 and why it disappeared for a few seconds that turned into five years. Expect to see many more Death Date mentions and callings and red herrings and a total fiasco as showrunner Jeff Rake aims to bring this nonsensical sci-fi show in for a landing.
Dead To Me: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 11/17)
Finally, the black comedy dream team of Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini is back together again, and wait, does James Mardsen live (and die) again? I love that this series showcases the unlikely but incredible friendship between these two messy women, and hopefully, we’ll get more headbanging to Caliban, too.
Down To Earth With Zac Efron: Down Under (Netflix series streaming 11/11)
Get ready to see an abundance of “sick” and “mind blown” exclamations from an actor who’s fully coming into his own these days but makes time to enjoy science and promote sustainability. Zac Efron and Darin Olien dive headfirst into Australian culture, which of course includes hanging with kangaroos and koalas. This show turned out to be a beautiful, simple, glorious pleasure, so we’re happy to see it return.
Slumberland (Netflix movie streaming 11/18)
Speaking of actors who exclaim, “Ssssiiicccckkkkkk!” We’ve got Jason Momoa as a horned, Willy Wonka-like figure in this movie where he wreaks havoc in a dream world. You can’t ignore this one.
Killer Sally (Netflix limited series streaming 11/2)
Netflix is on a true-crime tear these days (we’ll also see Joe Berlingers’s Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields arrive this month), and this three-part docuseries follows bodybuilder Sally McNeil as she traces the path that led her to kill her (also bodybuilding) husband on Valentine’s Day, decades ago. Her grown children take center stage in relating what they experienced, and this doesn’t take a typically charted path.
Wednesday (Netflix limited series streaming 11/23)
Tim Burton apparently made an “eight-hour Tim Burton movie,” starring Jenna Ortega as the title character and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, along with Luis Guzmán as Gomez, but this isn’t quite an Addams Family reboot. Rather, Wednesday solves mysteries, and this is something completely separate from the beloved TV show of the 1960s. It also looks wicked fun.
Avail. TBA
The Last Dolphin King
Avail. 11/1
Attack on Finland
The Bad Guys
The Bodyguard
Dennis the Menace
Dolphin Tale
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 6
Key & Peele: Seasons 1 – 3
The Legend of Zorro
The Little Rascals
The Little Rascals Save the Day
Man on a Ledge
The Mask of Zorro
Mile 22
Moneyball
Notting Hill
Oblivion
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
Still Alice
The Takeover
Think Like a Man
Top Gear: Season 31
Training Day
Up in the Air
Avail. 11/2
The Final Score
Young Royals: Season 2
Killer Sally
Avail. 11/3
Blockbuster
The Dragon Prince: Season 4
Panayotis Pascot: Almost
Avail. 11/4
Buying Beverly Hills
Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman
Enola Holmes 2
The Fabulous
Lookism
Manifest: Season 4 Part 1
Avail. 11/5
Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste
Avail. 11/6
Captain Phillips
Avail. 11/7
Deepa & Anoop: Season 2
Avail. 11/8
Behind Every Star
The Claus Family 2
Minions & More Volume 2
Neal Brennan: Blocks
Triviaverse
Avail. 11/9
Angels & Demons
The Crown: Season 5
FIFA Uncovered
The Railway Man
The Soccer Football Movie
Avail. 11/10
Falling for Christmas
Lost Bullet 2
Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia
State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith
Warrior Nun: Season 2
Avail. 11/11
Ancient Apocalypse
Capturing the Killer Nurse
Don’t Leave
Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under
Goosebumps
Is That Black Enough for You?!?
Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2
Monica, O My Darling
My Father’s Dragon
Avail. 11/14
Stutz
Teletubbies
Avail. 11/15
Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy
Johanna Nordström: Call the Police
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure
Run for the Money
Avail. 11/16
In Her Hands
The Lost Lotteries
Mind Your Manners
Off Track
Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo
The Wonder
Avail. 11/17
1899
Bantú Mama
Christmas with You
Dead to Me: Season 3
I Am Vanessa Guillen
Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?
Avail. 11/18
The Cuphead Show!: Part 3
Elite: Season 6
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5
Inside Job: Part 2
Reign Supreme
Slumberland
Somebody
The Violence Action
Avail. 11/21
My Little Pony: Winter Wishday
StoryBots: Answer Time
Avail. 11/22
LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Avail. 11/23
The Boxtrolls
Blood, Sex & Royalty
Christmas on Mistletoe Farm
Lesson Plan
The Swimmers
Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border
The Unbroken Voice
Wednesday
Who’s a Good Boy?
Avail. 11/24
First Love
The Noel Diary
Southpaw
The Vanishing
Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
Avail. 11/25
Blood & Water: Season 3
Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich
Avail. 11/28
The Action Pack Saves Christmas
Avail. 11/29
The Creature Cases: Season 2
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields
Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic
Avail. 11/30
A Man of Action
My Name Is Vendetta
The Lost Patient
Snack VS. Chef
Take Your Pills: Xanax
And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:
Leaving 11/1
From Dusk Till Dawn: Seasons 1-3
Mossad 101: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 11/11
If Anything Happens I Love You
Leaving 11/13
Scary Movie 5
Leaving 11/14
America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 21-22
Survivor: Season 16: Micronesia
Survivor: Season 37: David vs. Goliath
Leaving 11/15
Suffragette
The Green Inferno
Leaving 11/18
Donald Glover: Weirdo
Goosebumps: Seasons 1-4
Goosebumps: Specials
Leaving 11/30
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Clueless
The Color Purple
Hancock
He’s Just Not That Into You
Ink Master: Seasons 3-4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10