The Trailer For Hulu’s ‘Extraordinary’ Looks Fridge-Bustingly Fun

Let the superhero dissection era continue! Hulu‘s Extraordinary looks like an absolute blast, stuffed to the gills with tropes and the existential crisis of everyone being super duper.

Except you.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Extraordinary is set in a world where everyone develops a power on their 18th birthday… everyone, that is, except for Jen (Máiréad Tyers). She’s turning 25 and is still waiting to get hers. She’s not even fussy about what that could be: super speed? Laser eyes? The ability to plug in a USB the right way every single time? She’ll take it. Like a caterpillar surrounded by butterflies, Jen feels unable to move forward, stuck in a dead-end job in a party shop and occasionally hooking up with Luke (Ned Porteous), a flaky young man with the irritatingly cool ability to fly. Luckily, Jen has Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) to stop her from wallowing in her own self-pity. Inseparable since school, their relationship cycles between sister, parent, and wingman. Together they share an East London flat with Carrie’s long-term boyfriend, Kash (Bilal Hasna). Carrie has the power to channel the dead but feels she’s been overshadowed by her own party trick: doesn’t anyone care about what she has to say? Kash takes his power – the ability to turn back time – very seriously, but he’s not above using it to undo minor embarrassments, or moments when he says exactly the wrong thing to long-suffering Carrie. The fourth member of the flat is a stray cat, named Jizzlord (Luke Rollason) by the gang, who’s harboring a surprising secret: turns out even cats have more power than Jen. Adrift in a big, confusing world and armed with nothing but a bit of hope and a lot of desperation, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower. But in doing so, she might discover the joy of being just kind of ok.”